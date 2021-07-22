Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.22.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Iowa, former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D) launched a U.S. Senate campaign this morning, gearing up to take on incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley (R), who has not yet officially announced whether he's running. Finkenauer narrowly lost her re-election bid last fall.

* According to Pennsylvania's acting secretary of state, a private company's review of Fulton County ballots earlier this year violated the state's election code. As a result, as the Washington Post reported, the county's voting system has been decertified.

* In Michigan's gubernatorial race, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig (R) said last night that he's running and "launching" an exploratory committee, which was odd since under state election laws, there's no such thing as exploratory committee. This morning, the story got a little more confusing when Craig wouldn't say definitively whether he's a current candidate or not.

* The Club for Growth has launched a new attack ad in Wyoming, accusing Rep. Liz Cheney (R) of being a "Clinton Republican."

* According to a Daily Beast report, the joint fundraising committee launched by Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is losing money.

* And while Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) hasn't yet said whether he'll seek a third term, he apparently isn't all that impressed with his record after more than a decade on Capitol Hill. "I feel really bad that I've been here now probably 11 years and we've doubled the debt," Johnson said yesterday. "Obamacare's still in place and we've doubled the debt. I don't feel like my time here has been particularly successful."