Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.15.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Jason Roe, the executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, has been under fire for months for having rejected Donald Trump's Big Lie about the election. Yesterday, Roe resigned.

* In Arizona, officials in Maricopa County have settled on a plan to spend nearly $3 million to replace voting equipment that was compromised by the Cyber Ninjas.

* Texas Democratic legislators who fled the state to derail a pernicious Republican voter-suppression bill, spent yesterday on Capitol Hill, urging senators to approve federal voting protections.

* On a related note, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) threatening to arrest the Democratic legislators, the NAACP this week offered to cover their bail costs. "War has been declared on democracy, and we will support anyone who stands up to defend it," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "We are fully invested in good trouble."

* In the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) traveled to Mar-a-Lago to confer with Trump. Today, McCarthy will travel to the former president's resort in New Jersey for another Trump meeting.

* The Washington Post reports that a variety of White House allies -- including House Majority Forward, Building Back Together, and the League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power -- are all investing in expensive ad campaigns in support of President Biden's legislative agenda.

* And in Wisconsin, there was some speculation that state Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) would launch a U.S. Senate campaign, but the Democratic incumbent has instead decided to run for re-election.