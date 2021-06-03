Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.3.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* According to Arizona secretary of state's office, the state GOP's election "audit" has been marred by security breaches, disregarded quality-control measures, and technical breakdowns. The fiasco is ongoing anyway, with a group of Pennsylvania Republicans visiting the venue where the audit is underway yesterday.

* Among the many problems with Texas Republicans' voter-suppression measure was a provision that would limit Sunday voting to the hours of 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- an apparent effort to undermine "Souls to the Polls" efforts. GOP proponents said yesterday it was a typo, and they meant to start Sunday voting at 11 a.m. (Technically, wouldn't this be two typos?)

* In South Carolina, state Sen. Mia McLeod (D) kicked off a gubernatorial campaign this morning, and if successful, the legislator would become the nation's first Black, female governor. McLeon will face former Rep. Joe Cunningham (D) in a Democratic primary next year.

* In case there were any doubts about Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' (D) 2022 plans, the incumbent appointed a campaign manager this week, effectively confirming that he's running for a second term.

* On a related note, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) also announced plans to seek a second full term next year. The Republican governor first assumed the office in April 2017, following the resignation of then-Gov. Robert Bentley (R). She won a term of her own in 2018, and will run again in 2022.

* And though the 2024 presidential race remains on the distant horizon, the Republican National Committee this week told the Commission on Presidential Debates that the party no longer believes that the non-partisan panel provides "fair and impartial" events. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel sent the commission a letter explaining that if it does not approve Republican-approved changes, the party's 2024 nominee may boycott the next round of presidential debates.