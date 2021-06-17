Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.17.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In keeping with the national trend, the Republican-led state Senate in North Carolina yesterday approved new conservative election policies yesterday, including a measure making it more difficult to cast absentee ballots through the mail. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has already announced plans to veto the proposed changes.

* According to a survey commissioned by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, roughly 1 in 3 U.S. election officials have been made to feel unsafe because of their positions, while 1 in 6 say they've received threats.

* According to the officials overseeing Arizona's utterly bonkers election "audit," the process will "complete the paper examination phase" by Saturday, June 26. I shudder to think what the next phase will entail.

* In a bit of a surprise, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), perhaps best known to national audiences for her role in Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, announced this week that will not run for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat next year. Dean will, however, run for re-election.

* Former Rep. Matt Salmon (R), a founding member of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, announced yesterday that he's running for governor in Arizona next year. Though the former congressman did not mention Donald Trump by name, Salmon's kick-off video endorsed an "Arizona first agenda."

* Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel launched a new podcast this week, called “Real America."

* And Donald Trump announced yesterday he'll hold "a major rally" in Wellington, Ohio next week. The announcement said the event will be in support of congressional hopeful Max Miller, who's taking on Rep. Anthony Gonzales in a 2022 Republican primary.