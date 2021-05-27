Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.27.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national Quinnipiac poll found that 66% of Americans do not want to see Donald Trump seek a second term in 2024. That said, 66% of Republican voters do want to see the former president run for the third time.

* On a related note, about a third of GOP voters don't want to see Trump launch another presidential campaign, but many of those same Republicans are prepared to support Trump-like candidates.

* Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told the Wall Street Journal this week that she sees her 2022 re-election campaign as a referendum on the future of the Republican Party. She currently faces several GOP primary rivals, who have very different ideas about the party's future.

* Glenn Youngkin, the Republican Party's gubernatorial candidate in Virginia this year, sat down with the Washington Post to talk about his candidacy. Asked how he might change state laws on guns and abortion, Youngkin "repeatedly evaded the topics."

* When Sean Parnell launched his Republican U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, he told reporters he didn't "want to relitigate 2020." But when Parnell appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast, the GOP candidate appeared to change his mind, endorsing a "forensic audit" of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.

* Election Day 2022 may seem far away, but the Republican Governors Association this week invested $500,000 in a new attack ad targeting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who's seeking a second term next year.

* And in Maryland, former state Attorney General Douglas Gansler (D) first ran for governor in 2014, but his candidacy was derailed when he was photographed at a house party with a group of drunk teenagers. Now, the Maryland Democrat is trying again, joining a crowded 2022 field.