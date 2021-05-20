Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.20.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The National Republican Congressional Committee raised $11.2 million in April, the best-ever April haul the NRCC has seen in an off-year cycle. Their Democratic counterparts have not yet released their tally from the month.

* Though it may seem a little early for national ad buys, Axios reports that the Democratic National Committee is launching "its first minority-focused ad buy of the 2022 midterm cycle, targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in battleground states." The spots will reportedly run in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

* After months of disagreements over proper COVID measures and public-health safeguards, Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) will now face a primary challenge from his own lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin (R). The intra-party showdown won't be held until next May.

* The Wall Street Journal reported this week that the FBI is investigated whether a domestic defense contractor, Martin Kao, "unlawfully directed money" to support Sen. Susan Collins' (R-Maine) 2020 re-election campaign.

* In case the bonkers Arizona "audit" wasn't already a big enough circus, Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have scheduled an "America First" event for tomorrow in Mesa.

* In South Carolina, former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride (R) filed the paperwork this week to take on Rep. Tom Rice (R) in a congressional primary next year. That wouldn't be especially notable, except Rice, who voted for Donald Trump's impeachment, now has 12 -- yes, 12 -- primary challengers.

* As part of the rollout of his new gubernatorial campaign in New York, Andrew Giuliani told reporters this week, when asked about his lack of experience, "I'm the only candidate who spent five different decades in politics or public service." Andrew Giuliani is 35 years old. In a separate interview, the Republican candidate insisted his political experience spans 32 years, which would suggest Giuliani believes his career began when he was literally a toddler.