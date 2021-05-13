Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.13.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Shortly after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) exited the White House yesterday following infrastructure talks, his campaign supporters received a fundraising text that read, "I just met with Corrupt Joe Biden and he's STILL planning to push his radical Socialist agenda onto the American people." So much for good-faith, bipartisan talks.

* With only about five months remaining before Virginia's gubernatorial race, the Democratic Governors Association has launched new ads trying to tie Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin (R) to Donald Trump, who lost the commonwealth by double digits last year. See here and here.

* In Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Republican Sean Parnell came up short last year in his race against Rep. Conor Lamb (D), but the Trump-backed candidate hopes to parlay that narrow defeat into a U.S. Senate candidacy, which Parnell launched yesterday.

* On a related note, Virginia state Sen. Amanda "Trump in Heels" Chase (R) finished third in the race for her party's gubernatorial nomination, and this week, she posted a Facebook message claiming that the state GOP's convention process was "rigged." Chase added, "I will have more to say in the days ahead."

* In Georgia, there was some speculation that state Attorney General Chris Carr (R) would run for the U.S. Senate next year, but Carr instead announced yesterday that he'll seek re-election.

* Though many politicians ordinarily keep their distance from controversial figures facing apparent criminal investigations, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) will reportedly host a fundraiser on Saturday alongside Rudy Giuliani. Mastriano faced calls for his resignation in January after organizing bus trips for pro-Trump activists on Jan. 6.

* Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, confirmed to NBC News this week that he's advising Rep. Jim Renacci (R-Ohio), as the far-right congressman considers a primary campaign against incumbent Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R).

* And Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced yesterday that the congressional special-election runoff in the 6th district will be held on July 27. The race will pit the late GOP Rep. Ron Wright's widow, Susan Wright (R), against state Rep. Jake Ellzey (R).