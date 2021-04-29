Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.29.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Embracing a traditional post-address model, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are hitting the road, with presidential events in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Virginia over the next several days. Harris, meanwhile, will be in Maryland today and Ohio tomorrow.

* Florida's Republican-led state House yesterday approved a new voter-suppression bill, which will now head to the Republican-led state Senate, which passed a slightly different measure several days ago. Its passage appears increasingly inevitable.

* Donald Trump appeared on a conservative radio show yesterday, and true to form, the former president continued to pretend reality has no meaning. The Republican not only insisted that he won the presidential election he lost, he also said he has "no question" that he won Arizona, which he also lost.

* On a related note, Trump told Fox Business this morning he'd consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as a 2024 running mate, if the former president runs for a third time.

* Pushing back against her party's former president, House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) made clear yesterday that she will seek a fourth term in 2022, telling the Associated Press, "I am absolutely dedicated and committed to winning my primary and earning the votes of the people of Wyoming."

* Good news for fans of former Kanas Secretary of State Kris Kobach: the beleaguered Republican, following failed statewide campaigns in 2018 and 2020, has filed the paperwork to run for state attorney general in 2022.

* A handful of congressional Republicans who pushed the bogus story about Kamala Harris' children's book deleted their tweets on the made-up controversy, but HuffPost found a half-dozen GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who left their false social-media claims up, indifferent to the fiction.