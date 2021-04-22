Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.22.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A group of seven House Republicans, led by Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), announced yesterday that they would no longer accept campaign contributions from major tech companies or their top executives. The septet claims tech companies are conspiring against conservative voices, all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding.

* Despite the group's alleged bankruptcy, the National Rifle Association announced plans yesterday for a $2 million campaign against the White House's agenda, including a focus on trying to derail President Joe Biden's ATF nominee.

* Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) has resigned from the Republican Attorneys General Association, citing, among other things, the group's role in promoting the Jan. 6 event that precipitated the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol.

* In a nearly unanimous vote yesterday, Missouri's Republican-led state House voted to expel state Rep. Rick Roeber (R), over child-abuse allegations. This is unrelated to the criminal charges filed against a different Republican state representative in Missouri, Tricia Derges, who's been accused of, among other things, fraud.

* In South Carolina, former Rep. Joe Cunningham (D) is moving forward with plans to run for governor next year, just six months after coming up short in his re-election bid. Recent history is not on his side: a Democrat hasn't won a gubernatorial election in South Carolina since 1998, and Democratic candidates have won only two gubernatorial elections in the state since 1982.

* Fresh off his sizable defeat in Washington's gubernatorial race last fall, Loren Culp has decided to take on Rep. Dan Newhouse in a Republican congressional primary next year. Newhouse was one of the 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack.

* And in California, where appointed Sen. Alex Padilla (D) will have to run for a full term of his own next year, the incumbent this week unveiled endorsements from 40 of the state's 42 Democratic House members. One of the notable exceptions was Rep. Ro Khanna, who's rumored to be eyeing the 2022 race himself.