Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.25.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In case New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) weren't already in enough trouble, the governor is now facing questions about allegedly directing state health officials to "conduct prioritized coronavirus testing on the governor's relatives as well as influential people with ties to the administration."

* In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has nominated state Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D) to serve as the state's new attorney general, filling the vacancy left by Xavier Becerra, who has joined the White House cabinet. If confirmed by California legislators, Bonta would be the first Filipino American to serve in the office.

* On a related note, Newsom's decision was a setback for House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who made little effort to hide his interest in being chosen for the position.

* The National Republican Senatorial Committee is launching a seven-figure ad campaign in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and New Hampshire, trying to make the Democrats' "For the People Act" unpopular. Among other things the attack ads will target Democratic efforts to "eliminate voter ID laws," which tend to poll well.

* It's widely assumed that Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) will seek re-election next year, though Politico reports that the South Dakotan hasn't decided on his plans, and he'd likely face opposition from Donald Trump.

* While Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) remains one of her party's holdouts on filibuster reform, some progressive organizers from her home state's Democratic Party hope to change her mind. In an Arizona Republic op-ed published yesterday, more than 30 members of the Arizona Democratic Party's organizing staff urged the senator to reconsider her position.

* Remember when several corporations responded to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by suspending their political contributions? CNBC reported this week, "Fundraisers for individual candidates running for reelection in Senate and House races — along with those raising cash for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee — have reached out to corporations, encouraging them to remove their restrictions and resume contributing."