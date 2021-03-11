Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.11.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Times Union of Albany reported this week on a sixth woman accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of inappropriate behavior, this time at the governor's mansion. The governor yesterday denied the allegations, though New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) this morning joined the chorus calling on Cuomo to step down.

* Following the election in Iowa's 2nd congressional district -- one of the closest in the nation's history -- Rita Hart (D) petitioned the House Administration Committee to examine the contest she appears to have lost to Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) by six votes. Yesterday, the panel moved forward with examining the details, and postponed a decision on Miller-Meeks's motion to dismiss Hart's petition.

* A Washington Post analysis yesterday reviewed "the most extreme voting restrictions" being proposed by Republican state legislators. The list, unfortunately, wasn't short.

* In Louisiana's 5th congressional district, Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Julia Letlow (R), who's running to fill the vacancy left by her late husband, the Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R), who died in December from COVID-19. The special election is next week.

* On a related note, the former Republican president yesterday also urged retired football player Herschel Walker to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. A minor detail Trump neglected to mention: Walker lives in Texas.

* After Marcia Fudge voted to pass the American Rescue Plan, she was confirmed by the Senate to the White House cabinet. The Ohio Democrat then promptly resigned her congressional seat, leaving the House Democratic conference with 220 members, to the Republicans' 211.

* And former Vice President Mike Pence this week announced his first post-vice presidential appearance will be on April 29 in South Carolina. It did not go unnoticed that South Carolina is an early primary state.