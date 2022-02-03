Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.3.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The 10 House Republicans who voted for Donald Trump's impeachment last year are facing intense intra-party pressure, but the seven who are running for re-election are faring quite well in raising money for their 2022 campaigns.

* There's a growing body of evidence that suggests when mail-in ballots are rejected because of problematic signatures, it's Black voters who are too often rejected.

* Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is generally seen as one of the year's more vulnerable incumbents, though a new poll published yesterday by the Nevada Independent found the senator leading Republican Adam Laxalt by nine points, 44 percent to 35 percent.

* The same poll also found Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak leading each of his would-be Republican challengers in Nevada in hypothetical match-ups, though Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo trailed the incumbent by only four points.

* In 2020, Republican Rep. Peter Meijer narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Scholten in Michigan's 3rd congressional district, in one of the year's most closely watched House races. This week, Scholten announced plans for a rematch — thanks in part to the fact that the redistricting process made the district a little bluer.

* Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl is running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Massachusetts, and he's desperately seeking Trump's support, despite the fact that Trump failed to get 33 percent of the vote in the Bay State in either of national campaigns.

* And speaking of GOP politics in New England, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said this week that the former president wants to see New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu face a far-right challenger in a Republican primary this year, because the governor "has never been loyal to" Trump. Good luck with that.