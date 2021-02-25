Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.25.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Following up on a report from yesterday, Liberty University has made it clear that it has not yet agreed to the Virginia Republican Party's plan for a drive-through nominating convention at the evangelical school in May.

* Ahead of next week's filing deadline in Texas's 6th congressional district, Susan Wright (R), the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright (R), announced yesterday that she's running to fill the vacancy. A variety of Democrats have also thrown their hat into the ring.

* Though in-person gatherings still aren't an option, Politico reports that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will keynote the House Democrats' first-ever virtual retreat next week. The conference gathering is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

* As Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) settles in as the new chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the congressman has apparently commissioned a report to determine "why the polling sucked" in the 2020 election cycle. Maloney added yesterday that the party was "misled on the status of certain races," en route to seeing the House Democrats' majority shrink.

* According to a report in Forbes, some Republican state lawmakers have "introduced a bill that would allow fingerprint technology to be used for voter identification purposes." This does not appear to be a joke, though there's no reason to assume such a bill might pass.

* As Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominating contest advances, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe picked up an endorsement this week from the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). The statewide Democratic primary is scheduled for June 8.

* And as Republicans struggle with some notable defections, the Democratic National Committee recently unveiled a new short video on the phenomenon. It's called, "Republicans Leaving Party In Droves."