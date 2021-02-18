Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.18.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In keeping with the recent trend, the Maine Republican Party this week condemned Sen. Susan Collins' (R-Maine) impeachment vote "in the strongest possible terms." Curiously, the condemnation nevertheless celebrated the GOP senator for her work "that improves the lives of hard-working Mainers from all political parties."

* This intra-party offensive is likely to keep going: at the California Republican convention this weekend, Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) is also going to face a censure effort over his vote to impeach Donald Trump last month.

* As strange as this may seem, the chair of the Nelson County Republican Party in Kentucky is calling on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to step down from his leadership post because of the senator's criticisms of Trump's misconduct. (I have a hunch McConnell will ignore this.)

* The field of Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate in Ohio continues to grow, with Jane Timken, the former chair of the state GOP, launching her statewide bid this morning. Her kickoff included, oddly enough, criticism of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R).

* In Georgia, a state Senate subcommittee has advanced a proposal to end no-excuse absentee voting in the state, despite the fact that Georgia hasn't seen any problems with its existing system, which Republican policymakers helped create.

* Though it's too early for normal people to start thinking about the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, the Republican National Committee's spring finance meeting is coming up, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) will be among the headliners.

* As for Donald Trump, the former president did a little tour yesterday of conservative media outlets. Newsmax's Greg Kelly asked the Republican about his 2024 plans, and Trump said while he's "looking at poll numbers that are through the roof," he "won't say yet" what his future plans entail.