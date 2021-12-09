Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.9.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* North Carolina's March primaries, at least for now, are on hold. The Associated Press reported yesterday that the state Supreme Court ruled that the judiciary will need more time "to review lawsuits claiming the Republican-controlled legislature illegally gerrymandered some districts."

* Speaking of North Carolina, in the state's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasley is starting to pick up considerable support from party officials, including new endorsements from Reps. G.K. Butterfield and David Price.

* As for the state's Republican U.S. Senate primary, the latest attack ad from Club for Growth Action slams former Gov. Pat McCrory for backing Mitt Romney in 2012, when he was the GOP's presidential nominee.

* In Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary, Donald Trump is an enthusiastic supporter of David Perdue's candidacy, but Steve Bannon this week blasted the former senator as a "disaster" who didn't go far enough to support the Big Lie a year ago.

* A group of Republican legislators in Utah are now pushing for an "election integrity audit," despite the fact that there are no credible allegations of election improprieties in the state, and despite the fact that the GOP ticket won Utah by roughly 20 points.

* In a bit of a surprise, former Rep. Renee Ellmers, who lost a Republican primary in her North Carolina district in 2016, announced this morning that she's launching a comeback, declaring herself "100% on board with President Trump's Make America Great agenda."

* And speaking of blasts from the recent past, former Rep. Melissa Hart, who left Congress nearly 16 years ago, said this week that she's launching a Republican gubernatorial campaign. Hart lost her re-election bid in 2006, and lost again in a rematch in 2008. Hart also lost a 2012 race for her old state Senate seat.