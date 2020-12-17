Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.17.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With just 19 days remaining before Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs, the latest Emerson College poll found Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue with three-point leads over Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

* Politico reports that federal judges in Georgia will hear arguments today in three "Republican-led lawsuits to restrict absentee voting ahead of next month's Senate runoffs." The suits primarily target the use of drop-boxes to return absentee ballots, as well as aiming to raise the threshold for signature verifiers to accept absentee ballots.

* On a related note, Warnock and Ossoff unveiled a new ad this morning, highlighting President-elect Joe Biden and his support for the Democratic candidates at an event in Georgia this week.

* For her part, Kelly Loeffler still isn't acknowledging Biden's victory and yesterday declined to rule out the possibility of formally objecting to the president-elect's success when the Senate formally ratifies the results in a few weeks.

* Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence will be in Columbus, Ga., today, campaigning in support of his party's incumbent senators.

* Jennifer Horn, former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party, announced today that she's abandoning the GOP and becoming an independent. The Republicans' recent anti-democracy efforts, Horn added, was the final straw. This comes on the heels of Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan leaving the GOP for the same reason.

* Conservatives in California have launched five failed recall campaigns against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), but Politico reported this week that the sixth and ongoing effort appears to be "getting traction."

* And in Virginia, where Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) is poised to leave Congress, the Appomattox County Republican Committee has formally censured the congressman. Among Riggleman's apparent transgressions: he officiated a same-sex wedding.