Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.16.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though President Joe Biden's support is not as strong as it was in the spring, a new national CNN poll showed him with a 49 percent approval rating. At this point four years ago, CNN found Donald Trump with a 35 percent approval rating.

* In North Carolina's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, state Sen. Jeff Jackson ended his candidacy this morning and threw his support behind former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who is now the overwhelming favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

* In Wisconsin's sham election "audit," former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman apparently forgot he's supposed to be a neutral investigator and has begun appearing at Republican events. This has included public praise for a GOP gubernatorial nominee who sued the Wisconsin Election Commission.

* In Minnesota's Republican gubernatorial primary, the five GOP contenders participated in a debate last night and were asked if President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election. None of the five said yes.

* On a related note, Bernie Moreno, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio, acknowledged the legitimacy of Biden's victory last fall. Now, however, he's running ads endorsing anti-election conspiracy theories about the 2020 race being "stolen."

* In Colorado, where Rep. Doug Lamborn is facing difficult ethics allegations, the incumbent congressman is now facing a Republican primary campaign: State Rep. Dave Williams launched his candidacy this week.

* And the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, best known as AIPAC, is reportedly forming a political action committee and a super PAC for the first time. The name for the new political entity is a little clumsy: AIPAC PAC.