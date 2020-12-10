Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.10.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Washington Post did a nice job pulling together all of the discredited Republican claims about the 2020 presidential election.

* President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday, campaigning in support of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of their U.S. Senate run off elections.

* Speaking of Georgia, officials in Cobb County, one of the state's most populous areas, announced yesterday they're adding two more locations for the final week of early voting ahead of the Jan. 5 elections. The number of early voting locations was set to shrink from 11 to five.

* Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested yesterday that Biden prevailed in Georgia because Stacey Abrams somehow "conned the Republican leadership in Georgia."

* On Twitter yesterday, Donald Trump suggested the presidential election should be "immediately overturned" so that he can remain in power. This morning, the outgoing president added that his successor will be "illegitimate."

* In the only completely unresolved U.S. House race in the country, a state judge yesterday ordered election officials in New York's 22nd congressional district "to review and recount some of the hundreds of disputed absentee and affidavit ballots" cast in last month's election.

* A new national NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll found that 60% of voters don't want Trump to run for president again in 2024.

* And the Republican Governors Association ignored the president's recent tirade against Gov. Doug Ducey (R), electing the Arizonan the RGA's chair for 2021.