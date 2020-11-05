Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.5.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Ahead of Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in January, the Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) has already launched a new campaign ad, warning voters about the negative onslaught they'll soon see. Appointed incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) will no doubt have plenty of new ads of her own soon.

* As for Georgia's other U.S. Senate race, incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) leads Jon Ossoff (D) in current tallies, but the Republican may soon dip below the 50% threshold. In a statement issued this morning, Perdue conceded that "overtime" may be "required."

* Though we don't yet know who won the presidential race, the Biden/Harris team has created what appears to be a transition website at BuildBackBetter.com.

* NBC News hasn't yet called Arizona, but there's been speculation this week about why Donald Trump struggled to win the state again. The New York Times reported overnight that members of the president's team recommended he spend more time in the Grand Canyon State, but he "resisted in part because he did not like traveling west and spending the night on the road."

* Americans in Puerto Rico appear to have narrowly voted in support of a statehood referendum this week, and a pro-statehood gubernatorial candidate led in initial tallies.

* An analysis of Mike Bloomberg's investments in Florida, Ohio, and Texas suggest there's little to show for his $100 million blitz. That said, members of the former mayor's team suggest the investments forced Republicans to divert resources they would've spent elsewhere. "Our goal was to make Trump fight for a state he was taking for granted and draw resources from blue-wall states, allowing Joe Biden to become more competitive in those states," Kevin Sheekey, an advisor to Bloomberg, explained.

* Rhode Island's official name, which dates to the 17th century, has been "Rhode Island and Providence Plantations." This week, a narrow majority of voters agreed to drop the "and Providence Plantations" part.

* And speaking of New England, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) confirmed this week that he will run for re-election in 2022. He'll be favored to win a third term.