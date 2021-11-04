Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.4.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As you've probably heard, NBC News has projected that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has narrowly won a second term in New Jersey. He's the first Democratic governor to win re-election in the Garden State since 1977.

* More surprising in New Jersey is the fact that Steve Sweeney, the most powerful Democrat in the state's legislature, appears likely to lose to Republican Edward Durr, a truck driver who spent $153 on his longshot candidacy.

* That said, GOP gains in New Jersey were not uniform across the state: In the central part of the state, Democrat Andrew Zwicker appears to have flipped a state Senate seat from red to blue, despite the fact that Republicans have held the seat since 1905.

* And speaking of state legislatures, it appears that Republicans' successes in Virginia were not limited to the top of the ticket: The commonwealth's House of Delegates will now reportedly be under GOP control.

* In south Florida's congressional special election, home healthcare business owner Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness appear headed for a runoff in their Democratic primary. The race is filling the vacancy left by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in April.

* In Buffalo's mayoral race, India Walton conceded yesterday that she's likely to fall short against Mayor Byron Brown's write-in candidacy, despite Walton defeating the incumbent in Democratic primary earlier this year.

* Following George Floyd's murder and the resulting unrest, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey faced an uncertain political future, but this week, he appears to have to won a second term.

* And in Wisconsin, the latest Marquette Law School poll showed that none of the state's top officials are especially popular, though incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson is struggling more than most: Only 38 percent of Wisconsin voters want to give the Republican a third term.