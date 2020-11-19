Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.19.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* How important are Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections? The New York Times reports that "more than $125 million" has poured into the state in just the last two weeks. The elections are on Jan. 5, which is just 47 days away.

* NBC News reports that the Trump campaign's lawyers have filed at least 30 election lawsuits in six states, but so far, "no court has found a single instance of fraud."

* According to the latest Associated Press tally, Joe Biden's overall popular-vote total is approaching 80 million, nearly 6 million more votes than Donald Trump. The AP's report added that national turnout now stands at 65% of eligible voters, which is the strongest turnout seen in the United States since 1908.

* In a move that will likely exacerbate existing tensions between the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Republican Party, Chamber CEO Tom Donohue insists Donald Trump's White House "should not delay the transition a moment longer."

* Two years ago, Sen. Josh Hawley (R) said Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) had "drifted way from Missouri," and as proof, he pointed to her D.C.-area condo. This week, the Kansas City Star reported the Republican senator "is no longer a Missouri homeowner" and he is "registered to vote at his sister's home in Ozark." The article added that Hawley "spends most of his time" with his family at their D.C.-area house, which is valued at $1.3 million.

* Voters in Alaska this year approved two significant election reforms: a Maine-style ranked-choice voting system in statewide elections (also known as instant-runoff balloting), and a top-four system that will replace party primaries.

* And though it was very close, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D) has prevailed over Tom Kean Jr. (R) in New Jersey's 7th congressional district. Democrats now hold 10 of New Jersey's 12 congressional districts, and in 2020, no seats changed party hands.