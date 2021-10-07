Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.7.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* GOP candidates had a very good year in Florida last year, up and down the ballot, but Politico reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis and top Republican legislators "are under mounting pressure" from their own party to conduct a "forensic audit the 2020 election" even though Donald Trump won the state with relative ease.

* Speaking of misguided sham audits, the U.S. House Oversight Committee invited Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, to testify at a hearing today about Arizona's bonkers election review. Logan is refusing to appear.

* NBC News reported yesterday that voter-registration numbers have improved for Democrats in Arizona and New Hampshire over the last couple of years, but the tallies have improved for Republicans in Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

* While this week's Associated Press poll found President Joe Biden with a 50 percent approval rating, this week's Quinnipiac poll showed the Democrat with a 38 percent approval rating. (The moral of the story: It's generally a good idea to rely on averages.)

* In Minnesota, Phillip Parrish, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, was slated to be the Republican Party's nominee for next year's secretary of state race. This week, however, Parrish left the GOP, citing "dysfunction, inefficient use of financial resources, and unethical behaviors."

* It's not yet clear whether Charlie Baker, Massachusetts' Republican governor, will seek another term next year, but just in case, Donald Trump has endorsed Baker's would-be GOP primary rival, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl.

* And former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said this week, in reference to the former president, "We need him in the Republican Party. I don't want us to go back to the days before Trump." She seemed to have a very different perspective in January.