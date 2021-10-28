Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.28.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* To the surprise of his own team, Donald Trump issued a written statement yesterday afternoon, claiming he would "soon" be in Virginia — home to a gubernatorial campaign in which Democrats are desperate to tie Glenn Youngkin to the unpopular former president. Additional reporting suggested Trump would not, however, be in the commonwealth before Election Day.

* New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly inching closer to New York's Democratic gubernatorial primary, with an announcement slated "in the coming days."

* On a related note, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams filed the paperwork yesterday to also join New York's Democratic gubernatorial primary.

* Many of the Democratic Party's leading voices have already campaigned in Virginia in support of Terry McAuliffe's candidacy, and now House Majority Whip James Clyburn is poised to join the list.

* In a bit of a surprise, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported yesterday that former Republican Sen. David Perdue, who lost his re-election bid in January, is eyeing a Republican primary challenge against Gov. Brian Kemp next year.

* The Fresno Bee reported yesterday on a story that's worth keeping an eye on: "A federal judge this week ordered Rep. Devin Nunes' family members to disclose how they are paying for their defamation lawsuit against a reporter and magazine publisher over a 2018 story about their Iowa farm."

* And in Alaska, Nicholas Begich III filed the paperwork this week to run against incumbent Republican Rep. Don Young, who's represented the state since 1972. Begich — whose grandfather held the seat before Young — is a Republican from a prominent Democratic family.