Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.6.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* According to Politico's latest count, at least 57 people who played a role in Jan. 6 — "either by attending the Save America rally that preceded the riots, gathering at the Capitol steps or breaching the Capitol itself" — are now candidates for elected office.

* In Colorado, state Sen. Don Coram, who has a reputation as a relative moderate in Republican politics, is moving forward with a primary campaign yesterday against incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert.

* Donald Trump publicly urged former Rep. Sean Duffy to move back to Wisconsin and launch a Republican gubernatorial campaign, but the former congressman announced this morning that he won't be a candidate, at least not this year.

* Alabama's crowded Republican U.S. Senate primary got a little thinner this week as businesswoman Jessica Taylor ended her candidacy. She threw her support to Army veteran Mike Durant, despite Trump's support for Rep. Mo Brooks.

* In Maryland's gubernatorial race, former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele formed an exploratory committee over the summer, but this week, Steele — a former RNC chair and MSNBC political analyst — announced that he won't be a candidate after all.

* Priorities USA Action, a super PAC aligned with Democratic politics, is reportedly launching a six-figure ad buy in support of ads tying Trump's Republican allies to the Jan. 6 attack.

* And speaking of advertising, a Republican "dark money" group called One Nation, which has close ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is launching a $1 million ad campaign in West Virginia, pushing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to oppose filibuster reforms.