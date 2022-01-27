Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.27.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Data For Progress polled Arizona Democrats and found incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema struggling. In a hypothetical 2024 Democratic primary match-up against Rep. Ruben Gallego, the survey found Gallego leading Sinema, 74 percent to 16 percent. No, that's not a typo.

* Speaking of the Grand Canyon State, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has publicly suggested that Donald Trump is backing his U.S. Senate candidacy this year. That's not even close to being true.

* A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leading Democrat Stacey Abrams in this year's gubernatorial race, 48 percent to 41 percent. The latest Quinnipiac poll, however, shows Abrams trailing by only two points.

* On a related not, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll also showed Republican Herschel Walker leading incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, 47 percent to 44 percent, while Quinnipiac found the former football player ahead by one point, 49 percent to 48 percent.

* In Rhode Island, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner ended his Democratic gubernatorial race, and decided to instead run to succeed retiring Rep. James Langevin. This is, incidentally, precisely what the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee urged Magaziner to do.

* In Wisconsin yesterday, a Republican legislator once again demanded a vote to withdraw the state's 2020 electoral votes, which the state cannot legally do. For the second time, state Assembly leaders rejected the effort.

* Almost immediately after the public learned about Supreme Court Stephen Breyer's pending retirement, Trump's political operation turned the news into a fundraising opportunity.