Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.20.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary, former Sen. David Perdue is promising to create a new police unit that will investigate imagined election fraud. Perdue, who's basing much of his candidacy on the Big Lie, also intends to require "independent audits" before election results are certified.

* On a related note, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also pushed his plan this week for the creation of a special police force that would oversee state elections. In Florida, as in Georgia, there's been no evidence of meaningful election irregularities.

* The Alaska Supreme Court yesterday endorsed voter-approved elections reforms, including a system of ranked-choice voting and non-partisan primaries. The new system will now be in place for this year's elections.

* The far-right House Freedom Caucus this week approved members to leadership roles, including Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who will reportedly serve as the Freedom Caucus' communications chair. Texas Rep. Chip Roy will serve as the caucus' policy chair.

* In case there were any doubts, President Joe Biden committed again yesterday to having Vice President Kamala Harris run for re-election with him in 2024.

* In Pennsylvania's competitive Democratic Senate primary, Rep. Conor Lamb picked up a notable endorsement this week, receiving support from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

* And Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is apparently so eager to pander to the GOP's far-right base that he's sending fundraising appeals based on the Ray Epps conspiracy theory. It's part of an unfortunate pattern for the senator.