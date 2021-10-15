Strike-tober is upon us

Yesterday 10,000 John Deere workers went on strike, the biggest private sector strike since 2019.

That record may only last until Monday though, which is the day 60,000 IATSE film and television workers will officially begin their strike if they don’t reach an agreement.

That strike would be the largest in Hollywood since WWII and has the potential to shutdown production of major scripted TV content the way that the Writers Guild of America strike of 2007-08 did.

This comes as 1,400 Kellogg cereal factory workers are still on strike after walking off the job last week.

Also this week, more than 24,000 Kaiser Permanente health-care workers in California voted to authorize a strike, which could start in the next week or two.

All this comes after a summer of increased labor action, from the Frito-Lay workers strike in Kansas, to the five-state Nabisco workers strike, to the Warrior Met Coal strike in Alabama.

The bigger picture here seems to be that workers are exhausted from the pandemic and a tight labor market, along with supply chain issues have given them new leverage to demand better working conditions.