Steve Bannon indicted for contempt of Congress

It was last summer when federal prosecutors first filed criminal charges against Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former campaign strategist and White House aide. In that case, the political operative was accused of participating in an alleged wall-building scam.

On Jan. 20, with just hours remaining in his presidency, Trump pardoned Bannon before prosecutors could bring the case to trial.

Today, as NBC News reported, federal prosecutors announced a new indictment for Bannon — and this time, if he's counting on a presidential pardon, he'll likely be disappointed.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions from the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The indictment is a first. No one has ever been prosecuted before for contempt of Congress when executive privilege was asserted.

According to the Justice Department's written statement, Bannon has been charged with one count of contempt and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a congressional subpoena.

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000.

This is breaking news. This report will be updated.