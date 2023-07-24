Episode 6: ‘Hello America, this is Addis Ababa.’

About this episode:

An authoritarian ruler moves to invade a smaller country and take it for himself. People around the world rally to that country’s defense. European and American leaders grapple with how to stop the invasion and prevent a wider war. But this isn’t Russia and Ukraine in 2022. It’s Italy and Ethiopia in 1935. Rachel Maddow and Isaac-Davy Aronson explore what we can learn from the very different choices made decades ago, when the world faced a similar challenge.

Related material:

Newsreel: Americans take sides on Italy's invasion of Ethiopia

Slideshow: Italy's invasion of Abyssinia resonates in the U.S.

Read: Ruth Ben-Ghiat: “When Harlem and Little Italy Clashed over Ethiopia”

Book: Our guest Deborah Cohen’s Last Call at the Hotel Imperial: The Reporters Who Took On a World at War

Book: Our guest Susan Pedersen’s The Guardians: The League of Nations and the Crisis of Empire

Follow the podcast through these and other services:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Amazon Music

TuneIn

Google Podcasts