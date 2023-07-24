IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Episode 6: ‘Hello America, this is Addis Ababa.’

When authoritarians are inclined toward expansion...
Members of the American League Against War and Fascism picket the Italian Consulate on Fifth Avenue, New York, protesting against the brutality of the Italian troops during their invasion of Abyssinia, May 1936.FPG/Hulton Archive / Getty Images

About this episode:

An authoritarian ruler moves to invade a smaller country and take it for himself. People around the world rally to that country’s defense. European and American leaders grapple with how to stop the invasion and prevent a wider war. But this isn’t Russia and Ukraine in 2022. It’s Italy and Ethiopia in 1935. Rachel Maddow and Isaac-Davy Aronson explore what we can learn from the very different choices made decades ago, when the world faced a similar challenge.

Newsreel: Americans take sides on Italy's invasion of Ethiopia

Slideshow: Italy's invasion of Abyssinia resonates in the U.S.

Read: Ruth Ben-Ghiat: “When Harlem and Little Italy Clashed over Ethiopia”

Book: Our guest Deborah Cohen’s Last Call at the Hotel Imperial: The Reporters Who Took On a World at War

Book: Our guest Susan Pedersen’s The Guardians: The League of Nations and the Crisis of Empire

