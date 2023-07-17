Episode 5: Taken for a ride

About this episode:

As conservative governors try to score political points by depositing busloads and planeloads of migrants in liberal cities, it can seem like an unprecedented exercise in cruelty. But it’s a page ripped from an earlier playbook in U.S. politics, one that was forgotten for decades for a very good reason. Rachel Maddow and Isaac-Davy Aronson revisit the racist Reverse Freedom Rides of the 1960s.

Related material:

Read: Our guest Gabrielle Emanuel’s groundbreaking reporting on the Reverse Freedom Rides.

Watch: NBC News special from 1961

Slideshow: Reverse Freedom Riders

Listen: Our guest Kellie Carter Jackson’s awesome podcast, This Day in Esoteric Political History.

Follow the podcast series through these and other services:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Amazon Music

TuneIn

Google Podcasts