Episode 5: Taken for a ride

A cruel page ripped from an earlier playbook in U.S. politics
Two unidentified women, residents of Hyannis, Mass., help some of the nine children of Lela Mae Williams (not in photo) off the bus, June 8, 1962 at Hyannis on their arrival from Huttig, Arkansas.Frank C. Curtin / ASSOCIATED PRESS

About this episode:

As conservative governors try to score political points by depositing busloads and planeloads of migrants in liberal cities, it can seem like an unprecedented exercise in cruelty. But it’s a page ripped from an earlier playbook in U.S. politics, one that was forgotten for decades for a very good reason. Rachel Maddow and Isaac-Davy Aronson revisit the racist Reverse Freedom Rides of the 1960s.

Related material:

Read: Our guest Gabrielle Emanuel’s groundbreaking reporting on the Reverse Freedom Rides.

Watch: NBC News special from 1961

Slideshow: Reverse Freedom Riders

Listen: Our guest Kellie Carter Jackson’s awesome podcast, This Day in Esoteric Political History.

