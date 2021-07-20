The Pegasus Project media index

Today, journalists in dozens of countries broke the story that military-grade surveillance technology, initially believed to be used for criminals and terrorists, was weaponized against journalists, political rivals, activists and lawyers from around the world. The revelation of this misuse of Pegasus, a surveillance software licensed and sold by the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, has stirred outrage and calls for the spyware to be better regulated by global governments.
Seventeen news outlets collaborated for months to publish a comprehensive and aggressive exposé of the scope of Pegasus’ jarring breach of privacy. Below is a full index of the coverage produced by those outlets, who have done the important work of following this story and unearthing the impact of the spyware’s abuse.
The Guardian (UK)
- Edward Snowden calls for spyware trade ban amid Pegasus revelations
- Revealed: leak uncovers global abuse of cyber-surveillance weapon
- FT editor among 180 journalists identified by clients of spyware firm
- NSO clients spying disclosures prompt political rows across world
- Saudis behind NSO spyware attack on Jamal Khashoggi’s family, leak suggests
- Hotel Rwanda activist’s daughter placed under Pegasus surveillance
- Viktor Orbán using NSO spyware in assault on media, data suggests
- Revealed: murdered journalist’s number selected by Mexican NSO client
- Edward Snowden on spyware: 'This is an industry that should not exist' – video
- Huge data leak shatters the lie that the innocent need not fear surveillance
- The Pegasus project part 1: an invitation to Paris
- What is Pegasus spyware and how does it hack phones?
- Fifty people linked to Mexico's president among potential targets of NSO clients
- How does Apple technology hold up against NSO spyware?
The Washington Post (US):
- Takeaways from the Pegasus Project
- Letter from the editor
- Opinion: Global spyware such as Pegasus is a threat to democracy. Here’s how to stop it.
- The spyware is sold to governments to fight terrorism. In India, it was used to hack journalists and others.
- Apple iPhones were successfully hacked by NSO's Pegasus surveillance tool
- Responses from countries to the Pegasus Project
- NSO Group vows to investigate potential spyware abuse following Pegasus Project investigation
- Private spy software sold by NSO Group found on cellphones worldwide
- FAQ: What to know about Pegasus spyware and how to protect your phone
- In Orban's Hungary, spyware was used to monitor journalists and others who might challenge the government
- Key question for Americans overseas: Can their phones be hacked?
- How Washington power brokers gained from NSO’s spyware ambitions
- The Cybersecurity 202: The U.S. and allies are taking a stand against Chinese hacking. Here are three takeaways
- Jamal Khashoggi’s wife targeted with spyware before his death
- UN rights chief alarmed by reported use of powerful spyware
- Hungary: Politicians demand inquiry into alleged spying
Aristegui Noticias (MÉXICO):
- Pegasus Project | AMLO, CNTE and Ayotzinapa: Reveal the guts of cyber espionage in Mexico | Video
- NSO Group Denies Pegasus Project Accusations | Video
- AMLO government should not minimize revelations about Pegasus Project: Patron | Find out
- It must be certain if the AMLO government is not compromised by Pegasus: R3D | Find out
- Pegasus, pocket spy that can even activate your camera: Paloma Dupont | Find out
- Pegasus Project | We cannot normalize the 'birds on the wire': Leopoldo Maldonado | Find out
- EPN must be held accountable for the use of Pegasus in its six-year term: Mathieu Tourliere | Find out
- Pegasus Project | So they spied on AMLO with Pegasus, even though he didn't use a cell phone | Video
- Pegasus Project | EPN government incurred in systematic use of Pegasus in an illegal and arbitrary way: Maldonado | Video
- Pegasus Project | Social movements, victims of Pegasus: Lilia Saúl | Video
- Pegasus Project | Let the use of Pegasus in Mexico not remain an anecdote: Mario Patron | Video
- AMLO assures that his government no longer spies and that he will guarantee protection to report journalists
- Pegasus Project | Spyware, Weapon and Threat: Paloma Dupont | Video
- Pegasus Project | The whole circle of AMLO, Pegasus target: investigation | Video
- Pegasus Project | The teaching profession was also the target of Pegasus during the EPN administration
- Pegasus Project: The political, personal life and even the heart of AMLO, a target of espionage in the EPN government
- 'Pegasus', "the preferred weapon of repressive governments": Amnesty
- This is how Aristegui and Barragán presented the world research Pegasus Project | Video
- Pegasus Project | In Mexico it is urgent to guarantee truth, justice and non-repetition in the case # Gobierno
- Espía: R3D
- Pegasus Project: More than 25 journalists in Mexico from TV, radio, internet and press were targets of espionage
- Pegasus Project | At least 180 journalists around the world were selected as Pegasus targets
- Pegasus Project | Relatives of the 43 normalistas of Ayotzinapa, on the list of espionage targets with Pegasus
- Pegasus Project: strong indications of massive espionage in more than 50 countries, Mexico breaks the limits
- Aristegui Live: Pegasus, a global threat of cyber surveillance (live coverage)
- Pegasus Project reveals surveillance weapon like never seen before
The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (overview page) (EASTERN EUROPE, THE CAUCASUS, CENTRAL ASIA AND CENTRAL AMERICA):
- Who’s on the List
- Israeli-Made Spyware Used to Monitor Journalists and Activists Worldwide
- About the Project
- Life in Azerbaijan’s Digital Autocracy: ‘They Want to be in Control of Everything’
- How Does Pegasus Work?
- Israeli Spy Tech Used Against Daughter of Man Who Inspired “Hotel Rwanda”
- Voices of the Hacked:
- Szabolcs Panyi, Hungarian Journalist
- Fatima Movlamli, Azerbaijani Activist
- Sevinj Vaqifqizi, Azerbaijani Reporter
- András Szabó, Hungarian Journalist
Haaretz (ISRAEL):
- Pegasus Project | India’s Gandhi and Pakistan’s Khan Tapped as Targets in Israeli NSO Spyware Scandal
- The Pegasus Project | How Israeli Spy-tech Became Dictators' Weapon of Choice
- The Pegasus Project | NSO's Pegasus: The Israeli Cyber Weapon Oppressive Regimes Used Against 180 Journalists (published with Forbidden Stories)
- The Pegasus Project | Khashoggi’s Fiancee, Son Targeted by NSO Tech, Investigation Reveals
PBS FRONTLINE (USA):
- Live Blog: Major Stories from Partners
- Introducing ‘The Pegasus Project’
- VIDEO: How NSO Group’s Pegasus Spyware Was Found on Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancée’s Phone
- VIDEO: A Global Consortium Investigates the Use of Pegasus Spyware
Radio France (FRANCE):
Proceso (MEXICO):
- What is the Pegasus Project?
- Amazon Cancels Services to NSO Group Following Pegasus Project Investigation Release
- Following Pegasus Project relief, Snowden calls for ban on spyware sales
- Pegasus Project: spying on authoritarian regimes in the nude
- Pegasus: espionage at the heart of López Obrador
- Pegasus: powerful tool for good and bad
- Peña Nieto, the rampant espionage against journalists
- Civil organizations demand that the FGR exhaustive investigation into espionage using Pegasus
- Pegasus spying on journalists "Completely unacceptable": European Commission
- Pegasus: Spying on the teaching resistance, base in the Peña Nieto Educational Reform
- The social movement under strict surveillance
- 'Pegasus' spyware has been deprecated since 2017, says SSPC (from May 2020)
- Tomás Zerón, obliged to declare about the purchase of the Pegasus software (Dec 2020)
Daraj (Pegasus overview page) (PAN-ARAB):
- Espionage is Part of Egyptian-Saudi Relations
- Pegasus leaks: UAE Spies on Yemen’s Ministers!
- Opinion: That’s Why We Do It
Direkt36 (HUNGARY):
- A rude Israeli spy weapon has been uncovered, targeting critics of the Orbán government and Hungarian journalists
Le Soir (Pegasus overview page) (BELGIUM):
- Project Pegasus: Hungarian journalists targeted
- Project Pegasus: Paul Rusesabagina's daughter spied on in Belgium
- Project Pegasus: almost undetectable cyber espionage software
- Project Pegasus: relatives of Jamal Khashoggi targeted by spyware
- Pegasus project: in Morocco as in France, journalists put under surveillance
- Project Pegasus: Cyber-espionage in the Age of Globalization
Knack (Pegasus overview page) (BELGIUM):
- Project Pegasus: first Belgian victim of Pegasus spyware revealed
- Pegasus Project: iMessage app makes Apple iPhones vulnerable to espionage
- Pegasus Project: Journalists and Activists Worldwide Hacked with Israeli Spy Software
- Pegasus Project: More than 180 journalists targeted for cyber espionage
- Pegasus Project: Leaked list of over 50,000 phone numbers reveals cyber-espionage targets worldwide
The Wire (Pegasus overview page) (INDIA):
- Amazon Shuts Down Some Infra and Accounts Linked to NSO Group
- 'Govt Should Come Clean': Three Press Bodies Condemn Pegasus Surveillance on Journalists
- Before His Election in 2018, Mexican President Was Encircled By a Massive Spying Campaign
- Pegasus Project Day 2: Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor, Ashok Lavasa, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Prahlad Patel
- Watch | Snooping in India: Modi Government Must Provide Answers
- Rahul Gandhi Selected as Potential Spyware Target in Run Up to 2019 Polls and After
- Days After Accusing CJI Gogoi of Sexual Harassment, Staffer Put on List of Potential Snoop Targets
- Prashant Kishor Hacked by Pegasus, Mamata’s Nephew Also Selected as Potential Snoop Target
- Ashok Lavasa Placed on Snoop List as EC After Flagging Modi's 2019 Poll Code Violations
- BJP Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Prahlad Patel Find Place in List of Potential Pegasus Targets
- Regional Newspapers Have More Detailed Coverage of Pegasus Than National, Business Dailies
- 'It Is State Surveillance': Opposition Leaders Say Govt Must Properly Address Pegasus Revelations
- 'Vitiates the Reporting Environment': Journalist Sushant Singh on Impact of Snooping
- Government Cites Old RTI Response To Deny Pegasus Link, Says Media Didn’t Do Due Diligence
- Pegasus Project: How Phones of Journalists, Ministers, Activists May Have Been Used to Spy On Them
- Snoop List Has 40 Indian Journalists, Forensic Tests Confirm Presence of Pegasus Spyware on Some
- FAQ: On the Pegasus Project's Digital Forensics
- Read: NSO Group's Response to the Pegasus Project and Our Take
- Leaked Data Shows Surveillance Net in Elgar Parishad Case May Have Crossed a Line
- Digital Forensics Show S.A.R. Geelani’s Phone Was Hacked, Likely With Zero-Click Exploit
Forbidden Stories:
- PEGASUS: THE NEW GLOBAL WEAPON FOR SILENCING JOURNALISTS
- THE RISE AND FALL OF NSO GROUP
- THE PEGASUS PROJECT: A WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION TO COUNTER A GLOBAL CRIME
Le Monde (France) (Overview Page):
- In Lebanon, the Gulf monarchies watch their friends as much as their enemies
- Moroccan journalist and activist Omar Radi sentenced to six years in prison, amid the "Pegasus" case
- Mexico, NSO Group's first client, turned into a "spy government"
- Families of missing Ayotzinapa students closely followed by Mexico City
- Rwandan opponent's daughter spied on by Pegasus in Belgium
- Obsession with Western Sahara pushes Morocco to try to spy on the mayor of Ivry-sur-Seine
- Sold as very safe, iPhones have been hacked by Pegasus for years
- Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi's opponent in Pegasus' sights
- Project Pegasus: In India, a state within a state ready to do anything to protect the Prime Minister
- Spying on journalists and opponents: the "Pegasus" affair provokes outrage
- "Project Pegasus": when drift becomes the norm
- "Project Pegasus": How Israeli company NSO Group revolutionized espionage
- From Mexico to India, via Azerbaijan, the obsession with monitoring journalists
- "Project Pegasus": Behind the Scenes of the Hunt for Sophisticated Spyware
- Khashoggi case: two women close to murdered journalist watched by Pegasus
- From Rabat to Paris, Morocco does not let go of journalists
- In Hungary, power targets journalists and press bosses
17 (Germany) (Overview Page):
- “The Entire Thing is Based on a Lie”
- Election Campaign with Secret Weapons
- Digital Upgrade
- Attack on the iPhone
- "Against all values and rules"
- What Protects Against Pegasus
- New surveillance allegations against software vendor NSO
- Unwanted and Explored
- Orban’s Surveillance State
- Cyber attack on democracy
- The Pegasus Project: Cyber attack on democracy
- This is how the espionage machine attacks
- The Istanbul plot
- “Digital Surveillance is one of the most underrated phenomena”
- When the police and the state are the culprits
Die Zeit (Germany):
- US Justice Restricts Confiscation of Reporter Data
- Mexico out of control
- Association of journalists demands information about the use of spyware
- "That should scare us more than anything"
- Hungarian journalists monitored with spyware
- Countries can hack almost any mobile phone in the world
- Cyber attack on democracy
- The attack after the murder
- Greens are calling for an investigation by the EU Commission