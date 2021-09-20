Monday's Mini-Report, 9.20.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Vaccine news: "Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that the companies' two-dose Covid-19 vaccine was safe and showed a 'robust' antibody response in children ages 5 to 11."

* On a related note: "The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the United States to be fully vaccinated and tested for Covid-19 under a new system that will open up air travel to vaccinated foreign nationals from dozens of countries for the first time since the early days of the pandemic."

* On Capitol Hill: "Democratic leaders announced plans Monday to attach a debt limit extension to legislation funding the government, setting up a showdown with Republican senators on two pieces of high-stakes legislation."

* The appropriate preliminary reaction: "White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday called pictures that appeared to show a U.S. Border Patrol agent on horseback with a whip to deter migrants 'horrific,' but declined to say what consequences there should be for the agent's actions."

* Underwhelming: "A small, peaceful crowd gathered Saturday in Washington to protest what the organizers say is the unfair treatment of people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The rally ended less than 90 minutes after it began around noon in Union Square, a small park just west, and in clear view, of the Capitol."

* ACA news: "The Biden administration will extend the open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act by 30 days, giving people more time to sign up for coverage as the worsening Covid-19 pandemic contributes to upheaval in the job market where many get health insurance."

* A helpful statistic: "States that ended federal unemployment benefits earlier this summer saw August job growth at less than half the rate of states that retained the benefits, according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics."

* The right move: "Interior Secretary Deb Haaland plans to bring the Bureau of Land Management's national headquarters back to Washington, D.C., reversing a Trump administration move to relocate it to Grand Junction, Colo."

* Dr. Alan Braid takes a stand: "A Texas doctor disclosed on Saturday that he had performed an abortion in defiance of a new state law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, setting up a potential test case of one of the most restrictive abortion measures in the nation."

* This does not put the Republican appointees in the FEC in a flattering light: "The Federal Election Commission has voted not to pursue sanctions against a private prison company alleged to have illegally donated to a pro-Trump super PAC."

* After more than 30 years covering Congress, the Associated Press' Andrew Taylor is retiring and sharing some notable observations: "I've been covering the Hill for a long, long time, and the Hill right now, to an unacceptably large extent, is a real cesspool."

See you tomorrow.