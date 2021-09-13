Monday's Mini-Report, 9.13.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Scary stuff: "U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man on weapons charges after finding multiple illegal knives in a pickup adorned with white supremacist iconography near the Democratic National Committee's Capitol Hill headquarters."

* Facebook's newest controversy: "Mark Zuckerberg has publicly said Facebook Inc. allows its more than three billion users to speak on equal footing with the elites of politics, culture and journalism, and that its standards of behavior apply to everyone, no matter their status or fame. In private, the company has built a system that has exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules, according to company documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal."

* The latest avoidable tragedy: "The family of a man who died of heart issues in Mississippi is asking people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 after 43 hospitals across three states were unable to accept him because of full cardiac ICUs. Ray Martin DeMonia died last week in Meridian, Mississippi. He was three days shy of his 74th birthday and a well-known native in Cullman, Alabama, his family said."

* FEC: "The Federal Election Commission has dismissed Republican accusations that Twitter violated election laws in October by blocking people from posting links to an unsubstantiated New York Post article about Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s son Hunter Biden, in a decision that is likely to set a precedent for future cases involving social media sites and federal campaigns."

* If you've heard that the White House vaccination policy exempts USPS employees, you've heard wrong: The rumors aren't true.

* What a strange story: "A Pentagon program that delegated management of a huge swath of the Internet to a Florida company in January — just minutes before President Donald Trump left office — has ended as mysteriously as it began, with the Defense Department this week retaking control of 175 million IP addresses."

* It must be nice: "Denmark has become one of the first countries in the European Union to ease all of the domestic restrictions that were put in place to control the spread of Covid-19."

