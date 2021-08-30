Monday's Mini-Report, 8.30.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The United States' war in Afghanistan is over: "The Pentagon said Monday the U.S. had completed efforts to evacuate its remaining civilians and troops from Afghanistan, effectively ending the longest war in American history."

* The latest from the Gulf coast: "Dozens of rescue missions were launched across southern Louisiana on Monday to evacuate people stranded in their homes after Hurricane Ida battered the coast and knocked out power to virtually all of New Orleans before cutting a dangerous path north."

* An enormous challenge: "It could take days to determine how badly the New Orleans power grid was damaged by Hurricane Ida and even longer to restore power in some areas with thousands of homes and businesses now in the dark, as work crews begin the task of assessing damage across the region."

* On Saturday, the Pentagon identified the American servicemen and women killed in last week's terrorist attack in Kabul.

* In related news: "President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a 'dignified transfer' event Sunday to mark the homecoming of the remains of U.S. service members killed last week in the terrorist attack outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan."

* I guess it's tough to blame the EU for this: "The European Union on Monday recommended that its member countries place new travel restrictions on unvaccinated visitors from the United States, a fresh blow to the continent's ailing tourism sector and a sign that potential measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus might remain in place for months."

* Kim Jong Un wants attention again: "North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late 2018 and had seen new signs of activity in recent weeks."

* Jordan's memory us apparently improving: "After reluctantly admitting last month that he spoke to former President Trump on Jan. 6, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reportedly had more than one conversation with Trump on the day of the Capitol insurrection."

* Avoidable tragedies: "A conservative Florida radio host who spoke out against Covid-19 vaccines died after a weekslong fight with the virus, marking the third radio personality to die from coronavirus who publicly rejected vaccines."

See you tomorrow.