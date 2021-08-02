Monday's Mini-Report, 8.2.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Trying to curtail evictions: "President Biden has asked federal agencies to try and find ways to stop evictions after the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) said it lacked the authority to extend its national eviction moratorium, the White House said Monday."

* The latest tragedy: "A DC police officer who responded to the US Capitol insurrection has died by suicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.... This is the third known suicide of an officer who responded to the Capitol during the attack, and it is the second known suicide by a DC officer specifically."

* No one knows when this will get a vote: "Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure this week."

* Louisiana: "As confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstituted an indoor mask mandate on Monday requiring residents to wear face coverings in schools, churches, businesses and any other public spaces."

* Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced this afternoon that he had tested positive for Covid-19 even after being vaccinated.... He added: 'I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.'"

* Quite a story: "A Belarusian sprinter brought under the protection of Japanese authorities on Monday after making a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport is reportedly heading to Poland. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who said her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics, plans to seek asylum in Poland, an activist group supporting the athlete told The Associated Press."

* Burgeoning scandal in New Mexico: "The majority leader of the New Mexico House of Representatives announced her resignation Friday while investigators continue to probe evidence of possible racketeering, money laundering, kickbacks and violations of a law governing the conduct of state lawmakers."

* Did he expect TSA not to notice? "U.S. House member Madison Cawthorn had his gun taken by airport police and will likely face a federal fine and loss of a special security status, local and federal officials said."

* Oh my: "Just weeks after its launch, the pro-Trump social network GETTR is inundated with terrorist propaganda spread by supporters of Islamic State, according to a POLITICO review of online activity on the fledgling platform."

* Not funny: "Democrats blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for saying 'it will be hard to not hit' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a gavel if he becomes speaker."

