Monday's Mini-Report, 7.19.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Paul Allard Hodgkins: "A Florida man who was seen carrying a large red "Trump 2020" flag on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the Capitol riot received eight months in prison Monday in the first felony sentence from the Jan. 6 attack."

* The political crisis in Haiti is ongoing: "Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community."

* Rescuing our allies: "The Biden administration plans to fly about 2,500 Afghans at risk of retaliation from the Taliban for their work with U.S. troops to a military base in Virginia in the coming days, two Department of Defense officials, a U.S. official and a congressional aide told NBC News."

* DOJ: "The Justice Department on Monday issued new guidelines to limit the federal government's ability to secretly obtain journalists' communications, except in certain circumstances."

* A White House clarification: "President Joe Biden softened his criticism of Facebook on Monday over the spread of false information about the coronavirus vaccine on the platform, saying it was the people posting the false information who were endangering people's lives, not the company itself."

* A brief recession: "The U.S. officially climbed out of a recession in April 2020, concluding a pandemic-driven economic contraction that began in February and at two months was the shortest on record."

* The NSO Group's Pegasus spyware story is quite a story: "Military-grade spyware licensed by an Israeli firm to governments for tracking terrorists and criminals was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and two women close to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an investigation by The Washington Post and 16 media partners."

* Trump of the Tropics: "Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has begun sowing distrust in next year's elections, alarming lawmakers and the courts alike."

See you tomorrow.