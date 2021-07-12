Monday's Mini-Report, 7.12.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest from Port-Au-Prince: "Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise."

* Afghanistan: "The commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan stepped down Monday afternoon, nearly three years after he took over the war."

* Protests in Cuba are largely unheard of: "A defiant Cuban president lashed out at the U.S. embargo against Cuba on Monday in response to rare protests across the country over the lack of food, fuel, medicine and other goods during the pandemic."

* I'll have more on this tomorrow: "With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats bolted — again."

* I'll have more on this tomorrow, too: "A federal judge is considering whether to order financial penalties or other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump's lawyers who signed onto a lawsuit last year challenging Michigan's election results.

* Wildfires: "California's largest wildfire burning amid a scorching summer heat wave consumed more than 20,000 more acres Sunday and destroyed about 20 homes, authorities said. The fire, called the Beckwourth Complex, has expanded to Nevada, where it jumped a popular highway along the Sierra Nevada mountain range and forced evacuations in Washoe County."

* Scary story: "Denver police reassured the public Sunday that the Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be safe and secure after they announced the arrests of four people on gun charges in a downtown hotel near the baseball stadium. Police made the arrests Friday after they got a report of suspicious activity at the Maven Hotel."

* Weisselberg: "The Trump Organization has removed longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg as an officer at some of its subsidiaries, after prosecutors accused him and the company of a 15-year tax-fraud scheme, according to public filings and people familiar with the matter."

* The latest from Surfside: "The remains of four more people have been recovered from the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, that partially collapsed last month, raising the confirmed death toll to 94 as officials said victim identification was growing more challenging the deeper crews dig into the debris. Of the 94 confirmed dead, 83 victims have been identified, and 80 of those families notified, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday."

* Virginia: "Hours after monuments to two Confederate generals were removed, a third statue came down Saturday afternoon.... The council's unanimous 5-0 vote came after crowds cheered when the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were carted away Saturday morning."

See you tomorrow.