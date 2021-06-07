Monday's Mini-Report, 6.7.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Unexpected: "The U.S. has recovered much of the ransom payment that the Russian hacker group DarkSide extorted from Colonial Pipeline earlier this year, the Justice Department said Monday."

* FDA: "The Food and Drug Administration approved an Alzheimer's drug on Monday, the first time the agency has approved a new therapy for the disease since 2003. The moves comes after an independent advisory panel urged the agency in November to reject the drug, called aducanumab, warning that the treatment hadn't been shown to help slow the progression of the disease."

* I was hoping SCOTUS would hear this one: "The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the constitutionality of a federal law requiring men, but not women, to register for the military draft when they turn 18."

* DOJ: "The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters' records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by news organizations and press freedom groups."

* The latest mass shooting in Miami: "A shooting at a graduation party has left at least three people dead and six others injured, the latest in a string of shootings in the Miami area, police said Sunday."

* A deeply unfortunate ruling: "A federal judge on Friday struck down California's ban on assault weapons as unconstitutional but left plenty of time for the state to file an appeal."

* An astonishing report about a Republican state legislator in Oregon: "Just days before Rep. Mike Nearman helped armed protesters enter the closed Oregon Capitol building in December, endangering fellow lawmakers and Capitol employees, he coached constituents on the exact steps to get his help breaking in."

* Endangered species: "The Biden administration announced Friday that it will be reversing several policies put in place during the Trump administration related to endangered or threatened species. The reviews by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service are aimed at five Endangered Species Act regulations finalized by the Trump administration, including critical habitat designations and rules defining the scope of federal actions on endangered species."

* USPS: "The U.S. Postal Service is signaling that widespread mail delays prevalent in 2020 and early 2021 are the new normal, setting expectations for the remainder of the year far below historical norms."

* Finally: "Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks was served with a lawsuit filed by California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell seeking to hold him partially accountable for the January 6 insurrection, according to a tweet from Brooks and an attorney for Swalwell.... Swalwell's legal team had had difficulty serving Brooks and hired a private investigator to give him the papers, according to court filings."

* And speaking of Alabama: "Today is a confederate holiday in Alabama, but not everyone is celebrating. Confederate President Jefferson Davis' birthday is a state holiday in Alabama. Heritage groups say the holiday keeps Southern history alive. But civil rights groups think it is a celebration of white supremacy."

See you tomorrow.