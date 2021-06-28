Monday's Mini-Report, 6.28.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Middle East: "The U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called 'defensive' airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday against Iran-backed militia groups that were behind drone attacks on American personnel."

* Stunning temperatures: "The Pacific Northwest on Monday was in the midst of a heat wave never seen before. Portland, Oregon, hit 112 degrees Sunday, shattering the previous record by 5 degrees. Seattle also set a record high, hitting 104 degrees Sunday, breaking the previous record by 1 degree."

* FTC case: "Facebook won a temporary reprieve Monday in its battle with antitrust regulators. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against the social media giant, calling it 'legally insufficient.' It also dismissed a similar case brought by 46 states attorneys general."

* SCOTUS: "The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia."

* Arvada, Colo.: "A bystander who intervened in the shooting of a police officer in Colorado on Monday by shooting the gunman was himself fatally shot by a responding police officer, the authorities said on Friday."

* EPA: "Two high-ranking Trump political appointees at the Environmental Protection Agency arranged for a pair of agency employees to reap tens of thousands of dollars in salaries even after they were fired, according to a report from EPA's Office of Inspector General."

* Canada: "Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized to the Cowessess First Nation Friday after news that 751 unmarked graves had been discovered at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan. The shocking discovery revealed Thursday was only the latest reminder of Canada's historic mistreatment of Indigenous people — a deadly history and enduring legacy that a federal inquiry called a genocide in 2019."

* Insurrection Act: "Responding to interest from President Donald J. Trump, White House aides drafted a proclamation last year to invoke the Insurrection Act in case Mr. Trump moved to take the extraordinary step of deploying active-duty troops in Washington to quell the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, two senior Trump administration officials said."

See you tomorrow.