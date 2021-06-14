Monday's Mini-Report, 6.14.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The international impact of this is likely to be enormous: "The Maryland-based biotech company Novavax reported Monday that its experimental Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 100 percent effective against moderate to severe disease."

* Israel: "The Benjamin Netanyahu era is over in Israel. After 12 consecutive years in power, and another three before that, the country's longest serving prime minister will no longer be its leader. An unlikely coalition that came together to oust Netanyahu survived a confidence vote in the Israeli parliament Sunday, passing 60-59, overcoming the final hurdle on its path to unseating him and taking a fragile hold on power."

* SCOTUS: "The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a revised federal law does not allow prison inmates to seek a reduction in their sentences for possessing small amounts of crack cocaine. The court said the wording of one of the rare bipartisan achievements of the Trump administration, the First Step Act, which made sweeping changes to the criminal justice system, means that the law does not apply to low-level offenders, even though supporters said they intended it to do so."

* Georgia's mass shooting: "A shooting into a crowd outside a residence in Savannah on Friday night left a 20-year-old man dead and seven others injured, two critically. Police said during a Saturday news conference that all other victims, including an 18-month-old infant, had non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover."

* Ohio's mass shooting: "Three people were killed and at least six people were shot in an early morning shooting Saturday in Cleveland, police said."

* Texas' mass shooting: "A suspect was in custody and another was being sought Saturday after an early morning mass shooting in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, police said.... Two people were in critical condition and 12 others were stable, [Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon] said. Most of the victims appear to be innocent bystanders."

* Reality Winner, "the former National Security Agency contractor who was jailed for leaking secrets about Russian hacking, has been released early from prison, her lawyer said Monday.... Winner, 29, was sentenced to more than five years in prison in 2018 after she leaked classified information to The Intercept news outlet about Russia's attempts to hack the 2016 presidential election."

* The end of the Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement Office (VOICE): "The Biden administration said Friday it has dismantled a Trump-era government office to help victims of crimes committed by immigrants, a move that symbolizes President Joe Biden's rejection of former President Donald Trump's repeated efforts to link immigrants to crime."

* A bill worth watching: "The House Judiciary Committee announced on Friday a bipartisan legislative agenda for regulating dominant technology firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google."

See you tomorrow.