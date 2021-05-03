Monday's Mini-Report, 5.3.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A welcome shift: "President Joe Biden announced Monday he will raise the cap on the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 62,500 for this fiscal year, following criticism last month after he announced he would preserve a Trump-era limit on that category."

* The latest mass shooting: "Three people were killed Saturday night, including a suspect, after a shooter opened fire at a hotel connected to a tribal casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, authorities said."

* A step in the right direction: "The Biden administration will reunite four migrant families separated during the Trump administration this week, while its reunification task force estimates that over 1,000 families remain separated, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday."

* Jan. 6 fallout: "Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) requested Monday that FBI Director Christopher A. Wray respond to recent reports that the intelligence agency failed to use its sources within the Proud Boys and other extremist groups to prevent the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob."

* What a strange lawsuit: "While most states pursue ways to boost renewable energy, Wyoming is doing the opposite with a new program aimed at propping up the dwindling coal industry by suing other states that block exports of Wyoming coal and cause Wyoming coal-fired power plants to shut down."

* Keep an eye on this one: "Supporters of fundamentally changing how the U.S. military handles allegations of sexual assault and other major crimes say they now have the votes to make their proposal, which the president supports, the law of the land."

* Stunning story about a Republican state legislator, Part I: "An Oregon lawmaker who let violent far-right demonstrators into the state Capitol during a Dec. 21 special session was criminally charged on Friday with first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass. Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, was caught on security videos opening a door and allowing demonstrators to enter the building."

* Stunning story about a Republican state legislator, Part II: "A Kansas House member was arrested for possible misdemeanor battery in what authorities said Friday was an incident involving a student while he was substitute teaching at a public school in his hometown. Republican Rep. Mark Samsel was booked Thursday into the local county jail and released on a $1,000 bond."

* Outside-the-box thinking: "The state of New Jersey introduced a new program on Monday offering a free beer to those who get a Covid-19 vaccine in May. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter that the state was teaming up with over a dozen breweries for the 'Shot and a Beer' project."

* Noted without comment: "Facing a defamation lawsuit, conservative television outlet Newsmax on Friday apologized to Dominion Voting Systems security director Eric Coomer and backed off claims that he manipulated voting machines and counts to thwart the re-election of President Donald Trump."

See you tomorrow.