Monday's Mini-Report, 4.5.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Day Six: "The doctor who treated George Floyd when he arrived at a Minneapolis hospital was the first witness to testify Monday, the first day of the second full week of testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo also testified, saying that Chauvin's actions violated department policies."

* Dangerous situation around Tampa: "Manatee County, Florida, is in a state of emergency and residents are being evacuated as a toxic wastewater reservoir is on the brink of collapse, and Gov. Ron DeSantis said crews are working to prevent 'a real catastrophic flood situation.'"

* SCOTUS: "The Supreme Court on Monday said Google did not violate copyright law when it developed its Android mobile operating system using code from Oracle, a much-anticipated ruling in the tech world that saves Google billions of dollars in potential damages."

* Speaking of SCOTUS, I plan to have an item on this tomorrow: "The Supreme Court on Monday tossed out a lawsuit over former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, after the Justice Department said the end of Trump's presidency made the case a dead letter."

* Political crisis in Amman: "Jordan's monarchy is in turmoil after 15 people, including a senior royal, were arrested over the weekend in connection with what the country's government called a 'malicious plot' against the throne."

* A surprising veto from a Republican governor: "Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed a bill Monday that would have made Arkansas the first state to restrict gender-affirming medical care, such as puberty blockers, for transgender minors."

* Predictable politics in Moscow: "Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law allowing him to potentially hold onto power until 2036, a move that formalizes constitutional changes endorsed in a vote last year."

* Gitmo: "A once-secret unit within the Guantanamo Bay detention center that had fallen into disrepair has been closed and the prisoners moved to another facility on the American base in Cuba, the U.S. military said Sunday."

* Finally: "The United States on Friday lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that drew international criticism after they were imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump."

* Some good news after Friday's tragedy: "A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been released from the hospital after he was injured in Friday's attack outside of the U.S. Capitol. A video obtained by NBC News shows Officer Ken Shaver leaving the hospital in a wheelchair on Saturday as a crowd of uniformed police officers and medical staff cheer. Once outside, Shaver stands up and walks to a waiting car. He appears to have a boot on his left foot, but his exact injuries are not known at this time."

See you tomorrow.