Monday's Mini-Report, 4.26.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Good move: "The United States plans to ship its stockpile of millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses overseas, a move aimed at helping other countries struggling with a lack of doses to vaccinate their populations. White House Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said in a tweet Monday that 60 million doses of the vaccine would be sent to other countries 'as soon as they become available.'"

* Kentucky: "Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday announced a 'pattern or practice' investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, which has faced intense scrutiny and criticism in the 13 months since officers of the department killed Breonna Taylor inside her own apartment as they served a no-knock warrant."

* Elizabeth City: "The mayor of a North Carolina city where a Black man was killed by sheriff's deputies serving a warrant declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday's expected partial release of body-camera footage from that deadly encounter. Loved ones of Andrew Brown Jr., 42, were supposed to be shown that body-cam video just before noon on Monday, but were told that the viewing had to be pushed back due to redactions sought by law enforcement, family lawyers said."

* Combatting food insecurity: "The Biden administration on Monday will announce the launch of a summer food program to feed more than 30 million low-income children, the Agriculture Department told NBC News."

* A case worth watching: "A majority of the justices on the Supreme Court seemed inclined Monday to rule for conservative groups that don't want to tell state regulators the names of their biggest donors for fear of chilling contributions."

* Chauvin trial: "The judge who oversaw Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death said the jury would remain anonymous until he deemed it safe to release their names, in an effort to not just protect the 12 jurors from outside influence but also to preserve Chauvin's right to a fair trial."

* What a strange story: "After decades of not using a huge chunk of the Internet, the Pentagon has given control of millions of computer addresses to a previously unknown company in an effort to identify possible cyber vulnerabilities and threats."

See you tomorrow.