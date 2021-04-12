Monday's Mini-Report, 4.12.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Today's school shooting in Tennessee: "Multiple people were shot, including a police officer, at a high school in Tennessee on Monday, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, the city's police department said."

* The latest from Minnesota: "A Minnesota police chief said Monday he believes an officer wanted to use a Taser, but mistakenly drew a service weapon before fatally shooting a Black man at point-blank range during a traffic stop. The Brooklyn Center Police Department released body-camera footage of Sunday's encounter that ended in the death of Daunte Wright, 20, who was shot in the Minneapolis suburb, about 14 miles north of where George Floyd was killed last year."

* Day 11: "Testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd continued Monday with testimony from Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd, a cardiologist and a law professor who specializes in use of force. The prosecution is expected to rest its case early in the week. Philonise Floyd, who testified as 'spark of life' witness, remembered his brother as a 'leader in the household.'"

* Sabotage attack: "Iran on Monday blamed Israel for a sabotage attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility that damaged the centrifuges it uses to enrich uranium there, warning that it would take revenge for the assault."

* Another mass shooting: "A sixth person has died following a deadly shooting rampage in South Carolina perpetrated by a former pro football player who later took his own life."

* Fallout from Georgia: "Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith will move production on their big-budget, runaway slave thriller 'Emancipation' out of Georgia in protest over the state's controversial new voting restrictions."

* Personnel news, Part I: "President Biden picked Chris Magnus, the police chief of Tucson, Ariz., and a critic of the Trump administration's anti-immigration policies, to lead Customs and Border Protection, one of six new leaders at the Department of Homeland Security."

* Personnel news, Part II: "The Biden administration plans to tap Anne Milgram, a former state attorney general, prosecutor and longtime advocate for reform of the criminal justice system, to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, people familiar with the decision said."

* Personnel news, Part III: "Mr. Biden is planning to nominate Jen Easterly, a former senior counterterrorism and cybersecurity official at NSA with experience at the Obama White House, to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.... Chris Inglis, the former deputy director of the NSA, has been tapped to be nominated as the first-ever national cyber director."

* It's not just Gaetz: "New York Republican Tom Reed is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee after a former lobbyist said he drunkenly groped her in 2017."

* Remember this one? "Attorney Joe diGenova issued an apology to a former Homeland Security Department cybersecurity chief who he once suggested should be executed. A statement was released on Friday, four months after the ex-official, Chris Krebs, sued him and the Trump campaign for defamation."

* Oh, how the mighty have fallen: "Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield has embarked upon an interesting career path after overseeing the agency's turbulent response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the Trump administration. On Monday, Redfield was introduced as a new adviser for 'Big Ass Fans,' a company based in Lexington, Kentucky that manufactures very large fans."

