Monday's Mini-Report, 3.8.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Big news from the CDC: "People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may safely gather with small groups from other households without wearing masks or physical distancing, even if those people have not yet had their shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday."

* Chauvin trial: "The start of jury selection was delayed Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, while an appeal proceeds over the possible reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge. Chauvin, who was recorded on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter."

* Robert Minuta: "A suspected member of the Oath Keepers militia who provided security for Roger J. Stone Jr. on the day the Capitol was attacked has been arrested in connection with the riot, federal authorities said on Monday."

* I guess this was inevitable: "Russian intelligence agencies have mounted a campaign to undermine confidence in Pfizer Inc.'s and other Western vaccines, using online publications that in recent months have questioned the vaccines' development and safety, U.S. officials said."

* Overdue promotions: "President Biden has nominated two female generals to elite, four-star commands, the Defense Department announced, months after their Pentagon bosses had agreed on their promotions but held them back out of fears that President Donald J. Trump would reject the officers because they were women."

* A welcome reversal: "The mayor changed course Friday and endorsed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as 'safe and effective' after he turned down 6,200 doses of it, insisting that only 'the best' would do for his city, meaning the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the Covid-19 vaccine."

* A story worth watching: "Lawmakers are ramping up pressure on the White House to try to halt the construction of a major Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, as administration officials debate how to stymie the project quickly without alienating a key European ally. At least one senator is delaying the confirmation of a top official to make it happen."

* I don't imagine we've seen the last of stories like this one out of EEOC: "The White House fired the general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday, continuing a push to oust controversial Trump appointees viewed as hostile to the mission of the agencies they worked for."

* For those keeping an eye on the ERA: "A federal district court judge ruled late Friday that recent state votes to ratify the proposed Equal Rights Amendment came too late to make it part of the Constitution. The ruling was a defeat for ERA supporters and the three states that asked the judge to declare that the amendment became formally adopted after Virginia last year became the 38th state to ratify it."

See you tomorrow.