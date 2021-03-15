Monday's Mini-Report, 3.15.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Arrests in Sicknick case: "Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, but federal authorities stopped short of charging them with his death, according to court documents."

* Myanmar: "Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in parts of the country's largest city as security forces killed more protesters in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month's military coup."

* White House: "President Biden has tapped Gene Sperling, a longtime Democratic economic policy expert, to oversee the implementation of his $1.9 trillion stimulus package, according to people familiar with the matter."

* Texas: "A Texas District Court judge refused to grant the State of Texas an emergency, temporary injunction on Friday, meaning the mask mandate from Austin and Travis County will stay in place for at least two more weeks."

* A case we're following: "Senior officials in the Manhattan district attorney's office this week asked ex-President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to return for what would be his eighth interview with the office, which is conducting a wide-ranging criminal probe related to the Trump Organization."

* The latest with Michael Flynn: "The Defense Department's internal watchdog has concluded a long-delayed investigation into Michael Flynn, defense officials said Friday, sending its findings to the Army in a case that could bring tens of thousands of dollars in financial penalties for President Donald Trump's first national security adviser."

* Middle East: "The United States announced a resumption of aid to Yemen's rebel-held north on Friday to fight a looming famine as the country's nearly six-year-old war grinds on. U.N. officials warned that a blockade of fuel deliveries to a main port was heightening the world's worst humanitarian crisis."

* Kim Jong-un appears to miss his pal: "North Korea has not responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden's administration, including to Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on Saturday."

See you tomorrow.