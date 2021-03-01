Monday's Mini-Report, 3.1.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Vaccine news: "Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine began shipping out Monday morning, and Americans should begin getting the single-dose shot within the next day or two, the company's CEO said. The vaccine is 'on trucks as we're talking,' Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said Monday on NBC's 'TODAY' show."

* Texas isn't in the clear: "Over half a million Texans are still under boil water notices more than a week after a winter storm brutalized large swaths of the South, leaving millions without water and power for days."

* And Texas isn't the only state facing crisis conditions: "For nearly two weeks now, tens of thousands of residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have gone without running water in their homes, leaving them with no clean drinking water and unable to bathe, cook, wash clothes, or flush toilets."

* At the border: "The Biden administration's task force for reuniting migrant families separated by the Trump administration will allow separated families the option of being reunified either in the U.S. or their county of origin, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday."

* Myanmar: "At least 18 people were killed in Myanmar, the United Nations said, as security forces began their toughest crackdown yet against protesters who have taken to the streets for more than three weeks to oppose this month's coup, signaling the military's growing willingness to use lethal force despite international condemnation."

* Keep an eye on this one: "Early last summer, Chinese and Indian troops clashed in a surprise border battle in the remote Galwan Valley, bashing each other to death with rocks and clubs. Four months later and more than 1,500 miles away in Mumbai, India, trains shut down and the stock market closed as the power went out in a city of 20 million people.... Now, a new study lends weight to the idea that those two events may well have been connected."

* Update on last week's airstrike: "The Pentagon said Monday that a U.S. airstrike last week in eastern Syria killed one fighter in an Iranian-backed militia and wounded two others."

* News from late Friday: "The F.B.I. has pinpointed an assailant in its investigation into the death of Brian D. Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who was injured while fending off the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol last month and later died, according to two law enforcement officials briefed on the inquiry."

* This keeps happening: "The Supreme Court exempted five California churches from a county health directive intended to stem the coronavirus pandemic by prohibiting indoor gatherings."

* This really should've been unanimous: "The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday advanced Merrick Garland's nomination to serve as President Joe Biden's attorney general. Garland's nomination was reported out of the Democratic-led committee along bipartisan lines in a 15-7 vote."

* Wait, prosecuting a corrupt former president can happen? How interesting: "A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence."

See you tomorrow.