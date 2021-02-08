Monday's Mini-Report, 2.8.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A scientific marvel: "No matter how hard you squint, or what angle you look at it from, the coronavirus vaccines are a triumph. They are saving lives today; they will help end this pandemic eventually; and they will pay scientific dividends for generations."

* But not all of the news is good: "South Africa has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country."

* Reengaging the world: "Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday that the U.S. is rejoining the United Nations Human Rights Council, reversing yet another of the Trump administration's moves to exit multilateral organizations and pacts."

* Quite a story: "Hackers broke into a water treatment facility that serves the town of Oldsmar in Florida on Friday and attempted to poison the water supply, the Pinellas County Sheriff said on Monday."

* The news Paul Manafort wanted to hear: "The Manhattan district attorney's attempt to prosecute former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chairman was dealt a final blow when New York's highest court said quietly last week it would not review lower court rulings on the case."

* They've already announced plans to appeal the sanctions: "GOP Reps. Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde were fined $5,000 for bypassing newly-installed metal detectors as they entered the House floor, a senior Democratic aide told NBC News on Friday."

* There's bipartisan dissatisfaction with the status quo on this: "Lawmakers, frustrated by the Defense Department's inability to curb rape in the ranks, are moving closer to possibly making a momentous change in the military justice system."

* Discouraging attitudes: "Only a fragment of Americans believe democracy is thriving in the U.S., even as broad majorities agree that representative government is one of the country's bedrock principles, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research."

See you tomorrow.