Monday's Mini-Report, 2.15.21

* Quite a storm: "A major winter storm plowed across the country on Monday, delivering heavy snow, ice and temperatures so low they broke records in some places. More than 140 million Americans in states stretching from Texas to Maine, were in the path of the historic storm as power outages — particularly in Texas where 2 million were without power — left people shivering in the dark."

* Open enrollment: "HealthCare.gov's market for subsidized health plans reopens Monday for a special three-month sign-up window as the Democratic-led Congress pushes a boost in financial help that could cut premiums by double digits."

* New York: "Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York acknowledged on Monday that his administration's lack of transparency regarding the scope of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths across the state was a mistake."

* Myanmar: "Security forces in Myanmar intensified their crackdown against anti-coup protesters on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate the elected government."

* A worthwhile effort, which is unfortunately necessary: "Doctors and nurses trying to build confidence in Covid-19 vaccines on social media are mounting coordinated campaigns to combat anti-vaccination forces prevalent on those platforms."

* This seemed inevitable: "White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo resigned on Saturday, one day after being suspended without pay for harassing and threatening a female reporter from Politico earlier this year."

* What kind of person would find such a thing funny? "The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the circulation of a photo depicting George Floyd, who was killed in the hands of Minneapolis police officers last year, with the words, 'You take my breath away,' law enforcement officials said Saturday."

* Can you blame him? "A GOP donor gave $2.5 million for a voter fraud investigation. Now he wants his money back."

