Monday's Mini-Report, 12.27.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* New statement from the CDC: "U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine."

* Testing: "President Joe Biden said Monday his administration has more work to do on Covid-19 testing as patients reported having to wait days for results and at-home tests flew off store shelves in areas where cases are surging from the omicron variant."

* Fauci's idea sounds sensible: "Flight disruptions in the United States continued on Monday as many people embarked on their first trips in almost two years, and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, again raised the possibility of a vaccination requirement for air travel."

* Seems like the obvious decision: "The Biden administration will lift the travel restrictions it had imposed on eight African nations to curb the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, according to a senior administration official."

* A case worth watching: "Two Georgia election workers who were the target of vote-rigging conspiracy theories have sued the One America News Network, its top executives, and former President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani for allegedly spreading lies about them."

* Another lawsuit against the Jan. 6 committee? "Taylor Budowich, current spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, on Friday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, trying to block it from gaining access to his financial records."

* This was not DeJoy's online legal trouble: "Federal campaign finance regulators have dismissed two complaints against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following a legal review that concluded there was no evidence of wrongdoing by DeJoy within a five-year statute of limitations."

* A beautiful sight: "It was the best Christmas present NASA could have asked for. The agency's James Webb Space Telescope, the world's largest and most powerful telescope built to date, successfully blasted into orbit Saturday. The launch marked the long-awaited start of the Webb telescope's mission, after more than 30 years of development and countless delays."

See you tomorrow.